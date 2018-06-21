Engaged Nation Launches Award-Winning REACH Digital Engagement System at Palms Casino Resort Spa

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engaged Nation, creators of the patent-pending REACH online gamification system, announced today that Palms Casino Resort Spa has implemented the company's award-winning REACH React digital engagement system, specifically designed to reactivate a select group of dormant Palms and Station Casinos customers.



REACH React provides casino operators such as Palms Casino Resort Spa with powerful, cutting-edge digital marketing tools that dynamically engage with customers both online and on-property around the clock, over a 12-week period. Private labeled as Palms ePlay, the customized program will also work in conjunction with the overall marketing strategy surrounding the property's $620 million redesign termed "From Dust to Gold."



"We know that digital marketing can play a significant role in driving more customer engagement and trips to our property. We have closely observed the effective way that the Engaged Nation gamified REACH program reactivates players. . . so we chose it as the perfect add-on to our overall strategy to show the world the new Palms," said Lauren Westerfield, VP of Marketing at Palms. "We have so very much to offer guests at our newly remodeled property. Our goal is to reintroduce ourselves to players who have not visited the Palms in a considerable period of time. We know that REACH can help us accomplish that goal."



Palms Casino Resort Spa selected a large group of dormant customers to offer exclusive VIP access to Palms ePlay. Once there, they interact with the property in new and exciting ways by participating in a variety of "edutaining" online games, events, activities, and promotions. Using the latest research in behavior modification, incentive psychology, and artificial and mechanical intelligence, the REACH React digital engagement system creates a continuous cycle of revenue-generating, online-to-on-property interaction through a customized portal hosted by Engaged Nation, driving increased customer visits, bottom line revenue, and brand loyalty.



Westerfield noted that Engaged Nation's proven success in reactivating dormant customers with other casinos across the country was especially important in their decision to work with the gamified marketing agency.



"It's exciting to work with Lauren and her team at Palms Casino Resort Spa. They clearly know that innovative digital marketing is an essential tool in today's hyper-competitive environment," said Jerry Epstein, Engaged Nation CEO. "We know that our REACH gamified incentivization technology will help re-engage these VIP guests on a daily basis while promoting their brand rollout and all property amenities with the goal of driving greater awareness, interest, and—most importantly—property visits and revenue. We're thrilled to be part of such an important moment in the life of Palms Casino Resort Spa."



About Engaged Nation

Founded in 2008, Engaged Nation is the leader in strategic gamified marketing with its patent-pending REACH™ system. Using multiple digital platforms that educate and entertain, REACH™ creates a customer engagement cycle that repeatedly engages, incentivizes and retains existing customers, reactivates dormant customers, drives new customer acquisition, and creates true brand ambassadors who generate significant incremental revenue for businesses. For more information about the company's suite of gamified digital engagement products, please visit www.engagednation.com or call 702-778-0701.



About Palms Casino Resort

Internationally recognized for its exceptional accommodations, high-energy nightlife, extravagant pools, and world-renowned restaurants, Palms Casino Resort Spa captures all the excitement and energy of Las Vegas in one vibrant setting. Situated on nearly 30 acres, Palms Casino Resort Spa is a boutique property with three distinct towers—each offering unparalleled views of the iconic Las Vegas Strip. The property has recently undergone a multimillion-dollar transformation that has left nothing untouched. Palms Casino Resort Spa has redesigned its rooms, added new culinary experiences, reimagined its gaming areas, and created even more distinctive nightlife and daylife experiences—with a few surprises you'll have to come see for yourself. For more information, visit www.fromdusttogold.palms.com.

Those invited to participate in Palms ePlay play a variety of games and activities to learn about Palms Casino Resort Spa and earn real rewards they can use at the property.









Attachment

Jared Golub Engaged Nation 480-261-1193 jgolub@engagednation.com