Nearly 2,000 People Attend Stifel's Inaugural Cross Sector Insight Conference

ST. LOUIS, June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a hugely successful inaugural event, Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) today announced plans to host another Cross Sector Insight Conference next year. The event will be held June 10-12, 2019 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston.



Stifel's Cross Sector Insight Conference brings together market participants across a variety of sectors, including consumer, diversified industrials & services, energy & power, internet, media, real estate, and technology. Highlights from the 2018 event, held last week, include:

Total attendance of nearly 2,000 individuals, including institutional investors, company executives, private equity backers, and venture capitalists, among others

345 participating companies (both public and private)

4,000 one-on-one meetings between investors and company management teams

A series of thought-provoking panel discussions addressing timely topics, including cyber security, artificial intelligence, automation and robotics, the emerging cannabis industry, and changing consumer behaviors

Keynotes from Former Federal Reserve Chair Dr. Janet L. Yellen, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, and Stifel Equity Strategist Barry Banister

Conference attendees were also treated to a private concert by Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Darius Rucker. A crew from The Street.com, a leading online provider of business and financial news, was on hand conducting video interviews with notable attendees.

"We believe the Cross Sector Insight Conference delivers a highly differentiated experience for our clients," noted Victor Nesi, Co-President of Stifel Financial Corp. and Head of Stifel's Institutional Group. "Attendees told us they appreciated the interactive, forward-looking agenda and the relevant conversations between investors, company executives, and thought leaders that cut across many industries. We look forward to seeing everyone in Boston again next year."

For more information about the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference, please contact your Stifel salesperson or investment banking contact.

