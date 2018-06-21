The Joint Corp. CFO to Depart in July

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT), a national operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, reported CFO John Meloun will resign effective July 20, 2018. Management has begun its search for a permanent replacement.



"We thank John for his three years of service with increasing responsibility," said, Peter D. Holt, president and chief executive officer of The Joint Corp. "John has played an important role in implementing cost controls and improved protocols, that contributed to our corporate clinic transformation and positive Adjusted EBITDA performance. Additionally, he assembled a strong accounting team. We wish John the best in his next venture, and we are confident that our finance and accounting team will continue to meet our needs for delivering deliberate and sustainable growth."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of industry trends, our future financial and operating performance and our growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations of future results we express or imply in any forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include, but are not limited to, our failure to develop or acquire corporate clinics as rapidly as we intend, our failure to profitably operate corporate clinics, and the factors described in "Risk Factors" in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2017. Words such as, "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "estimates," "expects," "goal," "objectives," "intends," "may," "opportunity," "plans," "potential," "near-term," "long-term," "projections," "assumptions," "projects," "guidance," "forecasts," "outlook," "target," "trends," "should," "could," "would," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, The Joint is an emerging growth company that is reinventing chiropractic by making quality care convenient and affordable for patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. Its no-appointment policy and convenient hours and locations make care more accessible, and affordable membership plans and packages eliminate the need for insurance. With over 400 clinics nationwide and nearly 5 million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic profession. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com or follow the brand on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Washington, The Joint and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

