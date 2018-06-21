Applied Industrial Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Meeting Date

CLEVELAND, June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) President & Chief Executive Officer Neil A. Schrimsher today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable on August 31, 2018, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2018.



The Company also announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at its Corporate Headquarters, 1 Applied Plaza (E. 36th & Euclid Avenue), Cleveland, Ohio. August 31, 2018, is the record date for determining shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting.

Founded in 1923, Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading distributor of bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power, specialty flow control solutions, and other industrial supplies, serving MRO and OEM customers in virtually every industry. In addition, Applied provides engineering, design and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, fluid power, and flow control shop services. Applied also offers storeroom services and inventory management solutions that provide added value to its customers. For more information, visit www.applied.com.



