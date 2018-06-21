DirectEmployers Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors

Indianapolis, June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indianapolis-based nonprofit, DirectEmployers Association, announced at its 2018 Annual Meeting & Conference that five new members have been appointed to its board of directors. Joining the board are Sue Shanklin, Mark Jostad, Mike Bazinet, Charles Lilly and Sherie Smith. Each of these individuals are currently active Members of the Association and now will assist in determining the future expansion of OFCCP compliance and career site solutions offered by the organization.

"We are very pleased to welcome these outstanding industry leaders to the board. The breadth, depth, and diversity of their experience will strengthen DirectEmployers, and drive collaborative efforts amongst an already talented and innovative board," said Candee Chambers, DirectEmployers Executive Director.

Incoming board members for 2018 include:

Sue Shanklin specializes in compliance and Affirmative Action at Rockwell Collins. With over 25 years of experience in human resources, Shanklin is responsible for 26 Affirmative Action Plans comprising 14,000+ Employees–including quarterly monitoring, compliance audits, regulatory updates, EEO-1 and VETS filings and pay equity analysis.

Mark Jostad is the Director of HR Compliance at JB Hunt Transport Services, Inc. With a background in accounting and over 28 years of experience in HR and compliance roles, Jostad is responsible for all aspects of HR compliance at J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. In his role, he manages seven individuals who work to mitigate risk in the areas of OFCCP and affirmative action, immigration, background checks, wage and hour and ADA accommodation.

Mike Bazinet is the Associate Director of Plasma Recruitment for Grifols. Managing a team of 15 recruiters based in North Carolina and California, Bazinet specializes in recruiting sustained operations for 170+ plasma donation centers around the U.S. His work has included integrating applicant tracking systems, developing process and standard operating procedures and recruiting strategies to staff the organization with qualified individuals.

Charles Lilly serves as the Program Manager for Talent Acquisition at HUB International. He specializes in designing and executing enterprise-wide talent acquisition programs and projects related to recruiting tools and technology, national and local recruitment outreach initiatives, vendor account management, EEO/VETS reporting, affirmative action program management, and OFCCP compliance.

Sherie Smith is the Vice President of Talent Acquisition for Woodforest National Bank. For over seven years in her current role, Smith has been responsible for the organization's recruiting objectives, strategies and processes, as well as AAP compliance objectives. As part of her day-to-day responsibilities she also supports other HR functions such as benefits, compensation, employee relations and talent development.

DirectEmployers also expresses its thanks for dedicated service to six board members who are no longer serving: Eric Ariola, Sr. Director of HR, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.; Cari Davidson, Director of Talent Acquisition, Newell Rubbermaid; Wendi Ellis, Director of Staffing, Omnicell; Andy Neill, Senior Manager of Global Talent Acquisition, IBM; Thomas Smouse, Vice President of Administration and Human Resources, Newfield Exploration Company; Sheri Strong, Senior Manager of Global Talent Acquisition, Lockheed Martin.

About DirectEmployers Association

DirectEmployers is a nonprofit member-owned and managed association focused on providing its 900+ members with simple solutions for OFCCP compliance and online recruitment challenges. The Association's proprietary technology powers a federal contractor compliance solution that assists with the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program's (OFCCP) VEVRAA mandatory listing requirements and Section 503 outreach requirements, while also offering recruitment marketing and creative services that help win the best candidates with a combination of vivid recruitment videos, real-life photos and bold branding through its wholly owned subsidiary, Recruit Rooster.

