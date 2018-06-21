Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Share Buyback Transaction Details June 14 - 20, 2018

Share Buyback Transaction Details June 14 - 20, 2018

June 21, 2018 - Wolters Kluwer today reports that it has repurchased 181,514 of its own ordinary shares in the period from June 14, 2018 up to and including June 20, 2018 for €8.7 million and at an average share price of €47.79.

These share repurchases are part of the three-year share buyback program (2016-2018) originally announced on February 24, 2016. This buyback program includes repurchases made to offset annual incentive share issuance. The cumulative amounts repurchased under this three-year program are now as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2016-2018

Period Cumulative shares repurchased in period Total consideration

(€ million) Average share price

(€) 2018 To Date 5,779,490 251.5 43.51 2017 7,768,288 300.0 38.62 2016 5,826,473 199.7 34.28 Total 19,374,251 751.2 38.77

As stated on February 21, 2018, we intend to execute up to €400 million in share buybacks in 2018, including €200 million to mitigate the EPS dilution related to the sale of Corsearch and certain Swedish assets. In addition, following the completion of the sale of ProVation on March 9, 2018, we also intend to deploy these proceeds of this sale (€150 million) towards additional share repurchases in 2018 and 2019 to mitigate the expected EPS dilution.

Current repurchases are being executed under a third party mandate granted on May 9, 2018. Under this mandate, €100 million of share buybacks will be executed in the period from May 10, 2018, up to and including July 30, 2018.

Share repurchases are made within the limits of relevant laws and regulations, in particular Regulation (EU) 596/2014) and Wolters Kluwer's Articles of Association. Repurchased shares are added to and held as Treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes or to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.

Further information is available on our website:

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Investors/Analysts

Annemarije Dérogée-Pikaar Meg Geldens

Corporate Communications Investor Relations

t + 31 172 641 470 t + 31 172 641 407

annemarije.pikaar@wolterskluwer.com ir@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Attachment