Changes to the composition of Sodexo's Board of Directors

Paris, June 21, 2018 - Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life Services, today announces changes to its Board of Directors:

Patricia Bellinger , Board member since 2005, and Michel Landel , Board member since 2009, have expressed their wish to resign, effective July 1, 2018.

Sophie Stabile will join the Board on July 1, 2018. Her nomination will be submitted for ratification by the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting to be held on January 22, 2019.

With these changes, the Sodexo Board will comprise 13 Directors including two employee representatives. Five Directors are considered independent as defined by the AFEP-MEDEF Code of corporate governance for listed companies. The Board will continue to be gender balanced with seven female Directors and six male Directors and will represent four different nationalities.

Sodexo's Chairwoman Sophie Bellon said: "I am pleased to welcome Sophie Stabile to the Board. Sophie has held senior roles at AccorHotels, a leading multinational hotel group, including serving as global CFO and then as Managing Director of AccorHotels France and Switzerland. Her financial acumen, operational expertise and deep service sector experience will bring an important external perspective to our strategic decisions. Sophie Stabile also joins the Audit committee.

I want to sincerely thank both Patricia and Michel for their dedication to the Board of Directors. Patricia has been a Board member for more than 13 years, providing an important North American perspective to our global company. I also want to pay a special tribute to Michel for his immense contribution to Sodexo as our CEO since 2005 and more recently supporting Denis Machuel as he was transitioning to his new role as CEO. On behalf of the Board, I wish them all the best in their future personal journeys."

