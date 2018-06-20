i3 Verticals Prices Initial Public Offering

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i3 Verticals, Inc. (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,650,000 shares of Class A common stock at $13.00 per share. All the shares of Class A common stock are being offered by the Company. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 997,500 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover overallotments. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 21, 2018, under the ticker symbol "IIIV." The offering is expected to close on June 25, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.



Cowen and Raymond James are serving as joint book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets is acting as a bookrunner for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus, when available, can be obtained from:

Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at (631) 274‑2806.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, or by telephone at (800) 248-8863 or by email at prospectus@raymondjames.com.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Attn: Prospectus Delivery Department, 127 Public Square, 4th Floor, Cleveland, Ohio 44114, or by telephone at (800) 859-1783.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About i3 Verticals

Recognizing the convergence of software and payments, i3 Verticals was founded in 2012 with the purpose of delivering seamless integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses ("SMBs") and organizations in strategic vertical markets. Since commencing operations, i3 Verticals has built a broad suite of payment and software solutions that address the specific needs of SMBs and other organizations in its strategic vertical markets.

Contacts:

Clay Whitson

Chief Financial Officer

(615) 988-9890

cwhitson@i3verticals.com

Paul Maple

General Counsel

(615) 465-4487

pmaple@i3verticals.com