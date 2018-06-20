Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock

CHICAGO, June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, today announced the pricing of the Company's initial public offering of 5,700,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share, before underwriting discounts, for gross proceeds of $85.5 million. All of the shares are being offered by Xeris Pharmaceuticals. The Company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase from the Company up to an additional 855,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. Xeris Pharmaceuticals' common stock is expected to begin trading on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "XERS" on June 21, 2018. The offering is expected to close on June 25, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.



Jefferies, Leerink Partners, RBC Capital Markets and Mizuho Securities are acting as joint book running managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 20, 2018. The offering of these shares will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Departments, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022; by phone at (877) 821-7388; or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110; by phone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132; or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; RBC Capital Markets LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281; by phone at (877) 822-4089; or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com; or Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 320 Park Ave., New York, NY 10022; by phone at (212) 205-7600; or by email at US-ECM@us.mizuho-sc.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use, room-temperature stable injectable and infusible drug formulations.

