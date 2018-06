FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq:QNST) To Contact The Firm

STEVENSON, Md., June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of purchasers of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) ("QuinStreet" or the "Company") securities during the period between February 10, 2016 through April 10, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until June 26, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in QuinStreet securities during the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants' failure to disclose during the Class Period that QuinStreet recklessly disregarded the occurrence of click-through fraud, that QuinStreet-owned websites experienced phony, low quality traffic for its clients, and that QuinStreet's practices were not geared toward providing its clients with valuable customers or high-quality leads or clicks.

According to the complaint, following an April 11, 2018 report discussing the Company's involvement and awareness in generating fake web traffic and poor-quality clicks for its customers, the value of QuinStreet shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in QuinStreet securities purchased on or after February 10, 2016 and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at hoffman@browerpiven.com or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.

