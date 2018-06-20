DOUBLETREE by HILTON HOTEL LOS ANGELES – WESTSIDE OFFERS FREE RIDES TO THE BEACHES & PLAYA VISTA!

Los Angeles, June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Los Angeles – Westside announces a spectacular new customer service--free rides aboard Playa Vista's new shuttle service. Stopping every 15 minutes at the hotel's front door, the complimentary bright orange Playa Vista shuttle transports DoubleTree LA-Westside guests to nearby Playa Del Rey, Concert Park, The Resort, Loyola Village, Marina Del Rey, Silicon Beach Campus, Venice and Mother's beaches, Fisherman's Village, and the much publicized fabulous Runway.

Emerging Silicon Beach



Marina Del Rey on a clear day





In addition to regularly scheduled shuttle stops, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Los Angeles – Westside guests may use the Playa Vista NextBus shuttle app to schedule free on-demand rides to nearby Venice Beach, Marina Del Rey, Admiralty Way/Palawan Way, Fisherman's Village, Loyola Village, and Silicon Beach. DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Los Angeles – Westside is a Nest location for electric Bird scooters.

Considered LA's hippest destination, trendy Playa Vista is LA's newest neighborhood in over 50 years. An exhilarating mixed-use urban community, Playa Vista is also home to the buzzworthy Runway, the social hub of Playa Vista. Just 1.5 miles from the Pacific Ocean, Runway offers eclectic experiences: iconic designer boutiques, state-of-the-art cinemas, beauty and fitness studios, cozy coffee shops as well as internationally acclaimed restaurants, and DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Los Angeles – Westside.

Playa Vista is the heart of the palm tree-lined innovative Silicon Beach tech community which stretches from Santa Monic to Manhattan Beach. Guests visiting Silicon Beach advertising, tech and media giants--such as Facebook, Google, Tesla, Snap, Wevr, YouTube Space LA, Hulu, Buzzfeed, The Honest Company, or one of the over 500 startups--choose DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Los Angeles – Westside's prime central location.

Less than 10 minutes from LAX, at 6161 West Centinele Avenue, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Los Angles – Westside is also adjacent to most major film and television studios in Culver City, Pacific Ocean beaches and easily convenient to Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Staples Arena and Disneyland®.

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Los Angles – Westside recently underwent an extensive renovation. Each oversized sun-filled 350 square foot guest room was redesigned for luxurious comfort with Hilton's custom-designed Sweet Dreams® bed, sumptuous bed linens and plush pillows, free WiFi, exclusive designer spa products, and digital amenities. Nine penthouse suites with stunning panoramic Los Angeles views offer contemporary-styled separated work/live options.

Take a virtual tour of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Los Angeles – Westside. View the spacious California contemporary guestrooms and suites, 19 versatile meeting spaces and ballrooms, 24-hour professionally equipped fitness center, 24-hour business center, 24-hour convenience pantry, the acclaimed Culver City on-site restaurant and bar, Share, and the large outdoor pool and lounging patio.

From innovative TED-like conferences to glamorous galas, the experienced multi-lingual event planning professionals at DoubleTree by Hilton hotel Los Angeles – Westside create memorable events. Offering 22,000 sq. ft. of customizable space, free online planning tools, custom A/V packages, spectacular on-site catering, and free shuttle service to many Playa Vista locations, the hotel is less than 10 minutes from LAX and near CBS, Universal and Sony Picture Studios, Getty Museum, Playa Vista, Silicon Beach, The Campus, Runway, and Disneyland. Ask about Meetings Simplified™ ideal for group up to 25 people.

For more information about special packages or to book today, visit DoubleTree by Hilton hotel Los Angeles – Westside or call 1-310-649-1776.

###

About Davidson Hotels & Resorts

Davidson Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, full-service hotel management company providing management, development/renovation, acquisition, consulting and accounting expertise for the hospitality industry. Amassing one of the purest full-service hotel portfolios in the industry, Davidson's proficiency ranges from the upper-upscale to near-luxury segments with nearly 12,300 rooms and 1.4 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and Starwood hotels, Davidson delivers hospitality and creates value for owners with every single hotel. More information can be found at www.davidsonhotels.com.

Attachments

Tamara McLaughlin, Director of Sales and Marketing DoubleTree by Hilton Los Angeles - Westside 6161 West Centinela Avenue, Culver City, CA 90230 (310) 348-4511 TMcLaughlin@doubletreelawestside.com