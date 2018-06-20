XMI Hires New CEO to Expand the Company's PEO Division

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XMI, a Nashville-based provider of business process management services, tapped Chad Parodi as its new chief executive officer to lead the company into a new era, focused on providing human resources, employee benefits, and legal compliance services as a Professional Employer Organization (PEO). With Parodi, a 20-year veteran in the PEO industry, at the helm, XMI will provide new and existing clients with comprehensive, cloud-based employee management solutions.



For businesses focused on high growth, dedicating the necessary resources to find and retain employees can be a challenge. XMI will continue to partner with companies and provide the resources of a complete, multifaceted human resources department. Through XMI's co-employment platform, small to mid-size businesses can procure Fortune 500 benefits, payroll and employee management.

James C. Phillips has moved to a new role as CEO of XMI Capital. He will continue to manage and oversee current investments and portfolio companies and identify potential growth opportunities. He remains an owner of XMI and will stay connected with longtime clients.

"Chad is a prominent leader in the PEO industry and will be a pivotal asset on XMI's executive team," said Phillips. "His experience in working in the PEO space and his expertise in leadership development and consulting make him a great fit for this position, and we are pleased he will lead XMI in this new direction. With our PEO services, XMI clients will be able to strategically prioritize productivity and profitability and focus on their company mission and growth while we handle human resources, employee management and compliance, necessary to keep daily operations running smooth."

Before joining XMI, Parodi served as principal at Sales Benchmark Index (SBI) advising c-suite officers inside Fortune 500 and private equity-sponsored high-growth companies on corporate, product, pricing, marketing and sales strategies. Prior to that, he was senior vice president of sales and marketing at CoAdvantage. A key member of the senior management team, he helped scale the company from a regional to a national PEO platform. Previously, Parodi was division vice president for ADP TotalSource, where he generated sales revenue and successfully opened new markets, one of which was in Nashville.

"I am thrilled to join XMI, a company I have admired for many years," said Parodi. "I am strongly aligned with the company's mission to transform entrepreneurial businesses, and I look forward to supporting business with PEO services allowing them to focus on growth and productivity.

XMI has over twenty years of experience in supporting business growth in industries ranging from healthcare to technology to manufacturing. As a result, the company has infused capital and provided infrastructure services including human resources, financial reporting, managed technology, risk management, creative design and web hosting, and corporate finance, allowing business owners to focus on expanding their staff, products, services and revenue.

A sports enthusiast, Parodi is a longtime golfer and volunteered as a youth football coach for ten years. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Georgia Southern University and is a proud father of three children.

