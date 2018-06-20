Bonnie Stone Sellers Appointed to the Board of Directors of Hovnanian Enterprises

MATAWAN, N.J., June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV), a leading national homebuilder, announced today that Bonnie Stone Sellers has been appointed to its Board of Directors effective immediately. The addition of Ms. Sellers expands Hovnanian's Board of Directors to eight members, six of whom are independent directors. Ms. Sellers, who brings considerable expertise and over 35 years of global real estate experience, will also serve on the Board of Director's Audit Committee and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.



"We are pleased to welcome Bonnie to Hovnanian's Board of Directors," stated Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Her extensive experience in the global real estate market will provide valuable insight as we execute our plan to grow our community count, revenues and ultimately our profitability. We believe that Bonnie's broad real estate knowledge and sharp business acumen will further enhance the oversight and counsel that we receive from our Board of Directors."

Ms. Sellers most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Christie's International Real Estate. As CEO of Christie's, Ms. Sellers was responsible for all aspects of the company's business, including its global sales, marketing strategy, new development projects and finance groups. Her ability to recognize lucrative synergies and add key affiliates, in 18 international cities in the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, helped pave the way for the company's growth during her tenure. Before that, Ms. Sellers was a partner and head of real estate at McKinsey & Company. During her 14 years as a partner at McKinsey, Ms. Sellers was responsible for launching and building the firm's real estate group. Earlier in her career, Ms. Sellers practiced law in the real estate departments of two major New York City law firms, representing clients on sales and acquisitions, leases, construction agreements, joint ventures, urban renewal projects, and financings.

Ms. Sellers holds a JD from Columbia Law School, an MLA in landscape architecture from Harvard Graduate School of Design, and a BA in architecture and landscape architecture from University of Pennsylvania. She serves on the Board of Overseers for University of Pennsylvania School of Design, and the Dean's Campaign Committee at Harvard Graduate School of Design.

About Hovnanian Enterprises®

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation's largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company's homes are marketed and sold under the trade names K. Hovnanian® Homes, Brighton Homes® and Parkwood Builders. Additionally, the Company's subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation's largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., including a summary investment profile and the Company's 2017 annual report, can be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of Hovnanian Enterprises' website at http://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail or fax lists, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at http://www.khov.com.

