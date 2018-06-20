Tornado Global Hydrovacs Extends Term of Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With reference to its prior News Release dated July 4, 2017, Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. ("Tornado" or the "Company") (TSX-V:TGH) is pleased to announce that Mr. Al Robertson's term as Chief Financial Officer has been extended indefinitely. Mr. Robertson's term as Chief Financial Officer may be terminated on 60 days notice given by either Tornado or Mr. Robertson.



About Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd.

The Company designs and manufactures hydrovac trucks in Canada and sells hydrovac trucks for excavation service providers to the oil and gas industry and the municipal markets in Canada and the USA. Hydrovac trucks use high pressure water to pulverize soil and turn it into mud, and then vacuum up the resulting mud into its tank. Tornado currently operates in North America. The Company intends to expand its hydrovac business into China and has established a wholly owned operation in China with a head office in Beijing.

For more information about Tornado, visit www.tghl.ca or contact:

Bill Rollins

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 204-6333

Email: brollins@tghl.ca

Advisory

The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.