Mercury Systems Receives $3.2M Custom Microelectronics Orders for Precision Guided Munitions Application

ANDOVER, Mass., June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) (www.mrcy.com), announced it received $3.2 million in follow-on orders from a leading defense prime contractor for custom-engineered digital microelectronics for a precision guided munitions application. The orders were booked in the Company's fiscal 2018 fourth quarter and are expected to be shipped over the next several quarters.

Mercury offers a best-in-class microelectronics product portfolio for weapons applications spanning both the analog and digital domains. This extensive product portfolio includes selective availability anti-spoofing modules (SAASM), GPS filter amplifiers, miniature radio frequency (RF) transceivers, high density secure memory, secure solid-state storage devices (SSD) and BuiltSECURE™ system-in-package (SiP) devices with embedded security. All of these products have been precision-engineered to achieve the stringent size, weight, power and performance specifications required for the most advanced missile and munition programs.

"Mercury is uniquely positioned in the defense industry to supply affordable, SWaP-optimized custom microelectronics for the harsh operating environments of weapon applications," said Iain Mackie, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury's Microelectronics Secure Solutions group. "Our Advanced Microelectronics Centers are honored to continue delivering high quality microelectronics solutions for critical military programs protecting our interests around the globe."

