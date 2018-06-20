Paylocity CEO Steve Beauchamp Named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2018

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY), a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management solutions, is thrilled to announce that CEO Steve Beauchamp has received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award recognizing the highest-rated CEOs for 2018. This is the second consecutive year Beauchamp has received this honor.



Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual report recognizing the Top CEOs, which highlights top leaders employees love working for in countries throughout North America and parts of Europe.

Among chief executives recognized in the United States, Beauchamp currently has a 95 percent approval rating based on anonymous and voluntary reviews from Paylocity employees throughout the last year. In comparison, the average CEO rating among the 770,000 companies on Glassdoor is 69 percent.

"Paylocity has built an empowering and collaborative culture that our employees continue nurturing every day, and it's a culture that has served as the foundation for our success," said Steve Beauchamp, CEO of Paylocity. "I'm incredibly honored to have been recognized by this talented group of individuals, especially as we continue growing at such a rapid pace."

When employees submit reviews about their company, they can rate various factors about their employment experience, including overall satisfaction and other workplace attributes, like senior management. Employees can also rate whether they approve, disapprove, or are neutral about the job their CEO is doing.

"Winning a Glassdoor Top CEO award is a true acknowledgement of exceptional leadership, as it reflects the opinions of the employees who work with a chief executive every day. I congratulate all of this year's winners on this significant achievement," said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor co-founder and CEO. "It can be a real recruiting advantage to have a top-rated CEO at the helm of a company who has strong support from his or her employees. The best CEOs are inspiring, trustworthy, innovative and can be great motivators for people to bring their best selves to work."

In addition to Beauchamp being listed as a highest-rated CEO, Paylocity was also honored as a 2018 Best Place to Work by Glassdoor.

Learn more about career opportunities and culture at Paylocity.

About Paylocity

Paylocity is a provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions. Our comprehensive and easy-to-use solutions enable our clients to manage their workforces more effectively. We do this by providing clients with the tools and technology that automate business processes; develop, engage, and mobilize the modern workplace; and drive strategic decision-making through robust analytics. Our all-encompassing suite of payroll and HCM applications includes benefit administration, talent management, time and labor tracking, and innovative dashboards and analytics. For more information visit https://www.paylocity.com.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is one of the largest job and recruiting sites in the world today. Set apart by the tens of millions of reviews and insights provided by employees and candidates, Glassdoor combines all the jobs with this valuable data to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for more than 770,000 companies in more than 190 countries. For labor market trends and analysis, visit Glassdoor Economic Research. For company news and career advice and tips, visit the Glassdoor Blog and for employer-related news and insights to help employers hire, visit the Glassdoor for Employers Blog. Visit Glassdoor.com or download our apps on iOS and Android platforms.

Glassdoor Media Contact

Amelia Green-Vamos

pr@glassdoor.com

Media Contact

Rebecca Miller

Sr. Communications Manager

O: 224.318.3897

RMiller@paylocity.com