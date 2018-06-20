MannKind to Host Institutional Investor and Analyst Meeting

Renowned Endocrinology Expert Presenting Current Trends in Treatment and Management of Diabetes

MannKind's Chief Medical Officer Presenting New Afrezza® Data Released at American Diabetes Association's 78th Scientific Sessions

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) today announced that it will host an invitation-only luncheon at Lotte New York Palace on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 for institutional investors and analysts, also accessible by live webcast (details below). This event will feature leading endocrinologist, Steven V. Edelman, MD, University of California - San Diego, who will discuss the current and novel approaches to treatment and management of diabetes in Type 1 and Type 2 patients.

Michael Castagna, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind Corporation, will provide a corporate overview followed by MannKind's Chief Medical Officer, David Kendall, presenting the latest Afrezza data released at the American Diabetes Association's 78th Scientific Sessions held June 22-26, 2018. Dr. Edelman and MannKind's management team will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the event.

Dr. Edelman is a Professor of Medicine in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism at the University of California at San Diego (UCSD) and the Veterans Affairs (VA) Healthcare System of San Diego and the Director of the Diabetes Care Clinic, VA Medical Center. Dr. Edelman has strong interests in education and patient advocacy. He is the founder and director of Taking Control of Your Diabetes (TCOYD), a not-for-profit organization with the goal of teaching and motivating patients in diabetes self-care. Dr. Edelman was recently named in US News and World Report amongst the top 1% of endocrinologists in the United States.

This event is intended for institutional investors, sell-side analysts, investment bankers, and business development professionals only. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend, as space is limited. For those who are unable to attend in person, a live webcast and replay will be accessible via the link here. If you would like to ask a question during the live Q&A, please submit your request via email.

About Afrezza®

Available by prescription, Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder is a rapid-acting inhaled insulin indicated to improve glycemic control in adult patients with diabetes mellitus. Afrezza consists of a dry powder formulation of human insulin delivered from a small and portable inhaler. Administered at the beginning of a meal, Afrezza dissolves rapidly upon inhalation to the lung and passes quickly into the bloodstream (in less than one minute). This rapid absorption allows Afrezza to begin reducing blood sugar levels within about 12 minutes of administration. Afrezza is available in 4-unit, 8-unit and 12-unit single-dose cartridges of insulin powder that can be used, as prescribed by a health care professional, in combination with other diabetes medications to achieve target blood sugar levels. For Afrezza doses exceeding 12 units, patients may use a combination of existing cartridge strengths. For more information on Afrezza, please visit www.afrezza.com.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company's first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. For further information, visit www.mannkindcorp.com.

