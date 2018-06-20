INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors in Cloud With Me Ltd.'s Initial Coin Offering of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 20, 2018

NEW YORK, June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Cloud Tokens ("CLD Tokens") pursuant to Cloud With Me Ltd.'s Initial Coin Offering which began on approximately July 25, 2017 and was ongoing as of June 19, 2018. You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky has commenced the action Balestra v. Cloud With Me Ltd. (Case 2:18-cv-00804-LPL) in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sbm-cc/cloudwithme

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that Cloud With Me violated Sections 12(a)(1) and 15(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, by engaging in interstate commerce for the purposes of offering, selling, or delivering unregistered securities. The complaint alleges that the CLD Tokens constitute securities by virtue of defendants' assertions that the CLD Token would increase in value as it became the "standard currency" for the Company's yet-to-be-created decentralized cloud network as well as the continuous focus in Cloud With Me's marketing campaigns on the "significant liquidity" CLD Token would have as it became listed on multiple virtual currency exchanges.

If you purchased CLD Tokens pursuant to the ICO you have until August 20, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com