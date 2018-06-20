Media Advisory: Bombardier and DAIR to Make an Announcement Regarding the Future of Toronto's Aerospace Hub

MONTREAL, June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier and the Downsview Aerospace Innovation and Research Consortium (DAIR) invite representatives of the media to join them for an announcement about the establishment of a new aerospace hub in the Greater Toronto Area.

Where: 60, Carl Hall Road

Downsview Park

Toronto, Ontario

Unit 1 When: Thursday, June 21, 2018

The event starts at 10:00 a.m. Participants: Mike Nadolski, Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs, Bombardier Inc.

Francois Caza, Vice President, Product Development and Chief Engineer, Aerospace, Bombardier Inc.

Andrew Petrou, Executive Director, DAIR, and Director, Strategic Initiatives and External Relations, Centennial College Registration: simon.letendre@bombardier.com

This invitation is extended to accredited media. We look forward to your participation in this event.

About DAIR

The Downsview Aerospace Innovation and Research Consortium (DAIR) is an association of all of the large aerospace companies and leading postsecondary education institutions from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), who have come together with the joint mandate of developing an Aerospace Hub at Downsview Park in Toronto, Ontario. DAIR news and information is available at dairhub.com and our Twitter @DAIR__Hub.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc.