BlackBerry Announces Election Results for the Company's Board of Directors

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) (TSX:BB) announced today that the eight nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 4, 2018 for the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2018, were elected as directors to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.



Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld John Chen 284,443,415 97.81% 6,382,513 2.19% Michael A. Daniels 288,552,425 99.22% 2,273,503 0.78% Timothy Dattels 289,913,429 99.69% 912,499 0.31% Richard Lynch 288,475,178 99.19% 2,350,750 0.81% Laurie Smaldone Alsup 289,920,002 99.69% 905,926 0.31% Barbara Stymiest 287,038,576 98.70% 3,787,352 1.30% V. Prem Watsa 266,002,554 91.46% 24,823,374 8.54% Wayne Wouters 289,947,395 99.70% 878,533 0.30%

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry is an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing IoT endpoints. The company does this with BlackBerry Secure, an end-to-end Enterprise of Things platform, comprised of its enterprise communication and collaboration software and safety-certified embedded solutions.

Based in Waterloo, Ontario, BlackBerry was founded in 1984 and operates in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. The Company trades under the ticker symbol "BB" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. For more information visit BlackBerry.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

