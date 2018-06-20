EDTA to Convene in Portland for 33rd International Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exposition

Portland, Ore., June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Electric Drive Transportation Association (EDTA) and Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced that the 33rd International Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exposition (EVS33) will be held in June 2020 and hosted in the City of Portland. The announcement was made during the annual Roadmap Conference organized by Forth.

"Our association has selected Portland to host EVS33 and we are excited, along with our collaborators for this event, including Forth, to gather the electric drive community from around the world in one of the nation's most vibrant communities committed to electrification," said EDTA President Genevieve Cullen.

The EVS series, launched in 1969 as a global academic forum, circulates around the world and has become an annual gathering of the world's EV experts. The symposium features cutting edge research and showcases innovative technologies and market offerings.

Portland has long been a leader in transportation electrification, with some of the highest per capita electric vehicle sales and densest fast-charging infrastructure in the country, as well as the nation's first brand-neutral electric vehicle showroom, the Go Forth Electric Showcase. Governor Kate Brown recently signed an Executive Order setting a goal of 50,000 registered electric vehicles in the state by the end of 2020.

"Oregon is thrilled to welcome the world's leading mobility experts in 2020," Governor Kate Brown said. "We're very proud of Portland evolving transportation system and excited by the new technologies that are driving the economy of the future."

EDTA is already working with Forth and the City of Portland to ensure a successful offering of the world's largest international electric vehicle conference, recognized as the foremost event for academic, government and industry professionals who are advancing electric transportation.

"We are thrilled to welcome EVS33 to Portland in 2020," said Forth's Executive Director Jeff Allen. "We will fold the Roadmap Conference into EVS33 as a complementary event that year, and we hope many international visitors will return again for Roadmap in 2021."

Visit http://evs33portland.org/ to subscribe to the EVS33 mailing list. More information about the event will be released in the coming year.

About the Electric Vehicle Symposium (EVS)

The Electric Vehicles Symposium (EVS) series began in 1969 as an academic forum for global networking and the exchange of technical information. As electric drive technologies progressed from classrooms and laboratories into the marketplace, EVS expanded to include academic and business audiences. Today, the EVS series is recognized as the global electric transportation industry's premier and largest forum, showcasing all forms of technologies in the market place and on the drawing boards. The event alternates annually between North America, Europe and Asia. EVS attracts academic, government and industry leaders from around the world who are interested in exploring the technical, policy and market advances for a paradigm shift to electric transportation technologies.

About EDTA

The Electric Drive Transportation Association (EDTA) is the trade association promoting battery, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell electric drive technologies and infrastructure. EDTA conducts public policy advocacy, provides education and awareness, and enables industry networking and collaboration. Our membership includes vehicle and equipment manufacturers, energy companies, technology developers, component suppliers, government agencies and others.

