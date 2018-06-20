GMT Capital Acquires Additional Stock of Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

ATLANTA, June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable securities laws, GMT Capital Corp. ("GMT") announces that effective May 29, 2018, certain of its hedge fund and private client managed accounts acquired an aggregate of 354,100 shares of common stock ("Common Shares") of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra") over the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of USD$3.15 per share. GMT has previously reported holdings on behalf of its hedge fund and private client managed accounts of 52,695,106 Common Shares representing approximately 13.62% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. GMT's hedge fund and private client managed accounts currently hold an aggregate of 61,781,606 Common Shares representing approximately 16.03% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.



The Common Shares were acquired in the ordinary course of business, for investment purposes only and not for the purpose of exercising control or direction over Gran Tierra. GMT and/or its hedge fund and private client managed accounts may from time to time acquire additional Common Shares, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional Common Shares or may continue to hold the Common Shares.

GMT specifically disclaims any beneficial ownership of the Common Shares held by its hedge fund and private client managed accounts, but as investment manager of its managed accounts GMT has exclusive power to exercise investment control or direction over such Common Shares.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED IN CONJUNCTION WITH THIS PRESS RELEASE, PLEASE CONTACT:

GMT Capital Corp.

2300 Windy Ridge Parkway

Suite 550 South

Atlanta, GA 30339

Attention: Philip J. Meyers, Vice President – Head of Compliance

Telephone: (770) 989-8263