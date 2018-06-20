2018 Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Awards Honors Copacino+Fujikado's Betti Fujikado

SEATTLE, June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative agency Copacino+Fujikado announced today that the Asian American Business Development Center has recognized Betti Fujikado, the agency's CEO and Co-Founder, as part of its 2018 Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Awards.

Betti has more than 30 years of business experience in both privately held and public companies, having worked in positions ranging from CFO to COO to CEO. The granddaughter of Japanese immigrants and daughter of parents incarcerated during World War II at Camp Minidoka, Idaho, she serves as a strong voice for diversity in the Seattle advertising community by spearheading efforts to attract women in leadership positions and people of color into a traditionally white, male-driven industry. As an alumna of PwC, Betti brings a singular ability to combine sound business strategy with unbridled creativity for each of the Copacino+Fujikado's diverse clients.

Since Betti co-founded it more than 20 years ago, Copacino+Fujikado has evolved into a well-known leader in the advertising space. The agency has been recognized for its outstanding work for clients including The Seattle Mariners, Holland America Line, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, REI, and The Seattle Aquarium.

"I'm thrilled to receive this honor, and it is with gratitude to the fantastic C+F team, my co-founder Jim Copacino, our incredible clients, and my always supportive family," said Betti. "I truly appreciate to be recognized by an organization that understands my personal experiences as an Asian American woman in business."

Betti will be honored at the 17th annual Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Awards Dinner Gala tonight at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. As in past years, the ceremony will celebrate a wide array of Asian ethnicities that represent a microcosm of elite Asian American business owners, professionals, and corporate executives across the United States.

About Copacino+Fujikado

Copacino+Fujikado is a full-service advertising agency headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Founded in 1998, the agency consistently produces effective, award-winning work for its clients. C+F has a roster of high-profile regional and national accounts that include Holland America Line, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Seattle Children's Hospital and Research Institute, Premera Blue Cross and Symetra Financial. The agency seeks to Think like a consultancy. Create like an agency. And act with empathy. In doing so, C+F brings strategic rigor, creative breakthroughs and a human-centered approach to help our clients reach and exceed their goals.

To learn more, visit www.copacino.com.

About Asian American Business Development Center

The Asian American Business Development Center, Inc. is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization established in 1994. It assists Asian American businesses in strengthening their capacity to compete in the mainstream market, to expand business opportunities and to promote recognition of Asian American businesses' contributions to the general economy. For more information, please visit www.aabdc.com and www.outstanding50award.com.

