Monrovia, Liberia , June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Department of State seeks vendors to provide five off-road SUVs for the American embassy in Monrovia, Liberia. This opportunity has no set-asides with the associated NAICS code of 441228. Offers are due on July 20, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. GMT. For assistance in meeting this deadline with proper registrations and a strong offer, businesses may use the third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR).

For this opportunity, the Department of State provided a set of specifications. There isn't any particular type of SUV that they are looking for, as long as it meets their standards and it's a current year model. This information and other details regarding the opportunity can be located on the Advanced Procurement Portal (APP) from USFCR.

Questions about this opportunity can be submitted to Abraham W.H. Kuehl (+231-770-7876). Before applying, make sure that your company is properly registered in the System for Award Management (SAM). It is important to have this registration set-up if you're interested in making offers to the government for work such as this.

SAM is mandatory for all who want to make offers to perform contract work for the government.

US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) is a third-party government registration firm that helps entities register in SAM and provides the Advanced Procurement Portal (APP), which shows active and historical federal business opportunity information.

