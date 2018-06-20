Sylabs Launches Global Partner Program

Program provides partners with a commercially supported portfolio of services for organizations with AI, machine learning and deep learning workloads

PacificTeck and Redapt sign on as partners to help expand Singularity in high performance computing and enterprise performance computing, respectively

ALBANY, Calif., June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylabs, the leading provider of solutions and services based on Singularity technology, today announced the launch of a new program for partners. The Sylabs Partner Program offers IT providers a licensing platform that they can use to deliver the commercially supported container platform SingularityPRO through their own sales channels. This includes access to signed package repositories, backported bug and security fixes, and a portfolio of services designed for the container ecosystem. In addition, the Sylabs Partner Program will provide support, training, certifications, and architectural practices to fit the specific needs of the partner and their customers.

Launch partners include:

PacificTeck specializes in providing leading edge technology to the largest supercomputer and machine learning sites in Asia Pacific. Its technology improves utilization rates of customer clusters by focusing on areas such as robust job scheduling, container-based solutions for complex GPU nodes and parallel file systems to prevent I/O intense applications from a storage bottleneck. PacificTeck customers are among the largest Top 500 sites in Asia including premier institutions such as Tokyo Institute of Technology, National University of Singapore, and the University of Tokyo.



Redapt provides IT consulting, engineering and data center solutions focused on accelerating the realization of value from emerging technology investments. Founded in 1996, its clients include cloud service providers, tech industry unicorns, and many Fortune 100 companies. Redapt is unique in solving its customers' toughest technical challenges with expertise in data center infrastructure, cloud adoption, and skills transformation.

"As organizations look for ways to take advantage of data in their businesses, Sylabs' portfolio of Singularity-based technologies opens up new opportunities for partners to transform customers' environments and provide resources to support the growth of the container ecosystem," said Gregory Kurtzer, founder and CEO of Sylabs. "Our global partner program provides valuable resources to accelerate the delivery of services to support computation science and the growing analytics workload in the enterprise and HPC spaces."

Founded in late 2015, Singularity is now in its 19th release (version 2.5.1) and runs over a million containers a day. It is the platform of choice by academia and commercial high performance computing (HPC) centers, and its security features and support for high performance hardware make it attractive for enterprises deploying data-intensive applications such as artificial intelligence, machine / deep learning, compute-driven analytics, and data science.

Sylabs will showcase its new program at ISC High Performance 2018, to be held June 24-28, in Germany, Messe Frankfurt (Hall 3 and Forum), Germany. Sylabs will present a tutorial on using Singularity containers for HPC and machine learning on Sunday, June 24, as part of the conference.

Supporting Quotes

"Redapt is excited to partner with Sylabs to bring this much needed solution to market. Sylabs' enterprise-ready SingularityPRO offering solves security challenges in the HPC space and is a perfect fit for our analytics and AI services practice. With this partnership, we will be able to provide a better, more complete solution to meet our clients' HPC needs." – Nick Sutherland, senior director of business development, Redapt

"PacificTeck is seeing the processing power of single node systems increase dramatically, and by using SingularityPRO in large supercomputer and machine learning sites, we will be better able to efficiently utilize the available resources without re-provisioning operating systems. We have seen interest surrounding Singularity throughout Asia Pacific from traditional HPC centers, to leading machine learning environments. We are excited to partner with Sylabs to provide this market with SingularityPRO, which adds stability, security, and now local support in Asia Pacific through our companies' agreement." – Howard Weiss, Managing Director of Pacific Teck

About Sylabs

Sylabs is changing how people use containers. It was founded with the mission to advocate for open source technologies and provide high performance computing container solutions and services that take enterprise and HPC commercial markets to the next level. The company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is backed by RStor, a multicloud provider that enables organizations to compute, connect, and operate above the cloud. Learn more at www.sylabs.io.

