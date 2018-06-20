Easton Pharmaceuticals Announces New Director / Officer to Its Board and Updates to Business Direction

TORONTO, ON, June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC: EAPH) is pleased to announce a new director and officer to its board with the appointment of Mr. Vince Demasi of Alliance Group, as Chief Operating Officer & Director, and updates to business direction.



As a result of recent developments and announcements with Easton's JV partner, 1124123 Ontario Limited, operating as Alliance Group, where it announced that revenues have commenced on its Georgina property, located just north of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Easton has made the decision to appoint Vince Demasi to Easton's board of directors and management team. Mr. Demasi has accepted the position of Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Demasi is the current president of 1124123 Ontario Inc. (o/a – Alliance Group) and the main person coordinating the revenue generating operations on the property as well as new contracts that have been progressing well.

Vince Demasi began his career as a licensed real estate agent. He has been involved in construction since 1989. Vince owns and operates a framing company, a foundation forming company and a concrete finishing company. He has been involved in the development, building and sale of thousands of homes and has relationships with the biggest construction companies in the area called the greater horseshoe with a population of over 8 million people.

Mr. Demasi sits on a Provincial board, as well as a Federal board. He is the former Vice Chair of the Dovercourt Boys and Girls Club. He was also Chair of the Governance Committee. Mr. Demasi has been instrumental in starting an annual Christmas Hamper program that started with feeding 50 needy families and has grown to over 350 families annually. He was also the former Chair of St. Anthony CS, CSAC Committee. He is a single father and active member of the community.

Alliance has commenced operations on its Georgina property from its soil segment, while the company gears up for operations to soon commence from its aggregate business and is confidant that marijuana production and operations will proceed without any impediments according to its attorneys. The appointment of Mr. Vince Demasi as COO and director is concurrent with other changes to Easton's management and board positions. Due to conflicts of interest between Easton and BMV Medica, Mr. Daniel Bagi, M.D. has resigned from Easton's board of directors. In addition, Mr. Luigi Gentile resigned due to possible conflicts as he decided to pursue other opportunities. Easton appreciates his both their service to the company and wishes them the best in their future endeavors. Easton Pharmaceuticals is pleased to appoint Mr. Demasi to its board of directors and will in the coming days be announcing additional highly respected and specialized board members to assist in taking the company to the next level.

Easton Pharmaceuticals will soon be announcing some additional changes, including a name change to better reflect its diversifying business segments, as the company is gearing up to enter additional lucrative business segments, which include Real Estate, Hospitality, Gaming, Aggregates and of course, Recreational / Medical Marijuana and other segments currently being negotiated. The name change will not include any reverse splits of its common stock. More news to follow.

About Easton Pharmaceuticals

Easton Pharmaceuticals is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company involved in various pharmaceutical sectors and other growing industries. The Company previously developed and owned an FDA-approved wound-healing medical drug and currently owns topically delivered drugs to treat cancer and other therapeutic products to treat various conditions that are all in various stages of development and approval. Easton has partnered with BMV Medica S.A. and together own the exclusive distribution rights in Mexico and Latin America for two patented women's diagnostic products and a novel natural treatment for Bacterial Vaginosis. In addition, a generic cancer drug line is being developed for sale in Mexico. The company's gel formulation is thought to be an innovative and unique transdermal delivery system that can in the future be adaptable in the delivery of other drugs and Cannabinoid extracts.

For More Information On Easton and Affiliated and Partner Company's Visit:

http://www.eastonpharmaceuticalsinc.com

http://finance.yahoo.com/q?s=eaph

https://twitter.com/eastonpharma

Safe Harbor

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or expressions within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when certain words or phrases such as "hope", "positive", "anticipate," "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," "possible" or "intent to" and similar conditional expressions are expressed, they are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Any investment made into Easton Pharmaceuticals may contain risks. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional or adequate financing, government approvals or changes to proposed laws and other risks and uncertainties further stated in the company's financial reports and filings.





CONTACT INFORMATION Investor Relations Tel: +1(416) 619-0291 Tel: +1(347) 284-0192 Email: info@eastonpharmaceuticalsinc.com