Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) announced that it plans to release its financial results for its 2019 fiscal year first quarter ended May 27, 2018 before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Friday, June 22, 2018. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss such results at 11:00 a.m. EDT on the same day. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call. The conference call dial-in number is ­­­­­844-466-4114 in the United States and Canada and 765-507-2654 in other countries and the required passcode is 9843689.



For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, June 22, 2018 through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Thursday, June 28, 2018. The conference call replay can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 in the United States and Canada and 404-537-3406 in other countries and entering passcode 9843689 and will be available on the Company's web site at www.parkelectro.com/investor/investor.html.

Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company's web site at www.parkelectro.com/investor/investor.html.

Park Electrochemical Corp. is a global advanced materials company which develops and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies and low-volume tooling for the aerospace markets and high-technology digital and RF/microwave printed circuit materials principally for the telecommunications and internet infrastructure, enterprise and military markets. The Company's manufacturing facilities are located in Kansas, Singapore, France, Arizona and California. The Company also maintains R&D facilities in Arizona, Kansas and Singapore.

