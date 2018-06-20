Market Overview

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Declares $0.18 Per Share Dividend

June 20, 2018
DALLAS, June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 19, 2018 the North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTC:NODB) Board of Directors declared a $0.18 per share dividend.  The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of July 6, 2018 and will be paid on July 12, 2018.

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. is an independent bank established in 1961 with five locations in north Dallas and surrounding area.  The current dividend is based on North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.'s current financial condition and is not a guarantee that dividends will continue to be paid in the future.  Please direct any questions to Sam Renshaw, Vice Chairman and CFO.

Assets: $1.3 Billion

Sam Renshaw 
972.716.7100

