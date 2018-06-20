Martin Lawrence Galleries Presents 'The Art of Transformation' An Exclusive Collection of 20th and 21st Century Masterworks

Las Vegas, Nevada, June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Lawrence Galleries (MLG), the nation's preeminent network of fine art galleries, will hold its annual VIP gala and debut a magnificent collection of masterworks from the most important artists of the 20th and 21st Centuries at its flagship space in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas. The event, by invitation only, will be held on July 20th-22nd, 2018.

This year the assembled fine art will include important historical and modern works from the world's most highly acclaimed artists and will be unveiled to select collectors at MLG's exclusive ‘Art of Transformation' event to be held at the company's flagship Las Vegas gallery. The 27,000 square foot space-the largest of MLG's nine locations across the country and perhaps the largest fine art gallery in the world is home to, among other works, the largest Salvador Dalí painting in history – ‘March of Time' which measures over 60 feet by 20 feet.

Since 1978, Martin Lawrence Galleries, headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut with galleries in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, New Orleans, San Francisco, Costa Mesa, La Jolla and Maui-has been assisting and advising collectors as they consider the acquisition of fine art. The company prides and defines itself as both publishers of fine art prints and sculpture from the most talented contemporary artists and home to modern and contemporary masters.

Acclaimed contemporary artists Robert Deyber, François Fressinier, Kerry Hallam, Douglas Hofmann, Liudmila Kondakova, René Lalonde, Mark Kostabi and Brad Faine are among the weekend's guests – each one debuting new original works as part of the festivities.

The exhibition is on view and attendance is available to ticked members of the public only, on Saturday, July 21, from 7-11pm, at an elegant and iconic celebration of the splendor of fine art. In addition to the artist, the evening will feature renowned art experts, live performances and music, an open bar and gourmet dining. Tickets are available on a limited basis.

The Art of Transformation

Martin Lawrence Galleries

The Forum Shops at Caesars, Las Vegas

Saturday, July 21, 2018

The Art of Transformation Gala: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

RSVP: marketing@martinlawrence.com



About Martin Lawrence Galleries

Since 1978, Martin Lawrence Galleries (MLG)-headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut with nine gallery locations nationwide including New York, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, New Orleans, San Francisco, Costa Mesa, La Jolla, Maui has been assisting and advising collectors as they consider acquiring fine art. (MLG), has prided and defined ourselves as both publishers of fine art prints and sculpture from the most talented contemporary artists-both North American and European-and home to modern and contemporary masters like Picasso, Chagall, Warhol, Calder, Magritte, Basquiat, and Murakami. We are extremely proud to have lent and exhibited over 200 masterworks, created by more than 30 different artists, to 30+ world-class museums around the globe…including the Louvre, the Pompidou, the Metropolitan, the Whitney, the National Gallery, the Tate and the Hermitage- where we are the sole sponsor of the first ever exhibition of the work of Erté, the father of art deco and we proudly publish works by artists including Kondakova, Hallam, Bertho, Fressinier, Lalonde andDeyber. For more information visit martinlawrence.com

For further information and images contact:

Katia Graytok

kgraytok@martinlawrence.com

T. 203.989.2073

Katie Graytok Martin Lawrence Galleries (203)989-2073 kgraytok@martinlawrence.com