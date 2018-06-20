Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Announces Participation in a Renal Disease Panel at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, June 21st

BOSTON, June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KERX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative medicines to people with kidney disease, today announced participating in an upcoming panel in New York City.



The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, June 21st at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time: Keryx will be participating in a 50 minute panel discussion titled Renal Disease: Recent Advancements and Future Prospects at The St. Regis New York Hotel in New York City.

A live audio webcast of the panel discussion will be accessible from Keryx's website at http://investors.keryx.com within the Investor Relations section under "events and presentations." An archived version of the webcast will be available for at least 15 days following the conclusion of the panel discussion.

About Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that provide unique and meaningful advantages to people with kidney disease. The Keryx team consists of approximately 200 committed people working with passion to advance the care of people with this complex disease. This dedication has resulted in two FDA-approved indications for Keryx's first medicine, Auryxia (ferric citrate) tablets. For more information about Keryx, please visit www.keryx.com.

