Dividend 15 Split Corp. Declares 171st Consecutive Monthly Distribution

Globe Newswire  
June 20, 2018 9:00am   Comments
TORONTO, June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. declares its 171st consecutive monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable July 10, 2018 to shareholders on record as at June 29, 2018.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $20.60 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.50 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $28.10.

Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TransCanada Corporation.

Distribution Details  
   
Class A Share (DFN)

Preferred Share (DFN.PR.A)

Ex-Dividend Date:

Record Date:

Payable Date:
 $0.10000

$0.04375

June 28, 2018

June 29, 2018

July 10, 2018


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 
Local: 416-304-4443 
www.dividend15.com 
info@quadravest.com

