TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

Globe Newswire  
June 20, 2018 9:00am   Comments
TORONTO, June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable July 10, 2018 to shareholders on record as at June 29, 2018.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $5.40 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $5.72 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $11.12.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details  
Class A Share (XTD) $0.05000
Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A) $0.04375
Ex-Dividend Date: June 28, 2018
Record Date: June 29, 2018
Payable Date: July 10, 2018


Investor Relations:
1-877-478-2372                
Local: 416-304-4443                                                                        
www.tdbsplit.com                                                                        
info@quadravest.com

