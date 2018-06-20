Jetlines Appoints ULCC Expert Chief Commercial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Jetlines Ltd. (TSX-V:JET) (the "Company" or "Jetlines") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Javier Suarez as Chief Commercial Officer, effective July 30, 2018.



Incoming CEO Lukas Johnson commented, "I am excited to bring Javier to the Jetlines team. Javier's ultra-low-cost carrier expertise in network planning and revenue management gained with many years of experience at VivaAerobus and Vueling will be invaluable as we continue to develop and deliver on the Jetlines strategy. I look forward to working closely with Javier to build Canada's first true ultra-low-cost air carrier."

Javier Suarez commented, "I look forward to working with Lukas and the team. My expertise and knowledge of how to strategically place and manage routes will be an asset to the Company and will help ensure Jetlines is able to be as cost efficient and operationally effective as possible."

Mr. Javier Suarez has over 10 years of airline executive experience with expertise in network and fleet planning, revenue management, and e-commerce. Most recently, Javier was Vice President, Network Planning, Revenue Management, E-Commerce with VivaAerobus. Javier was part of the senior management team that improved profitability from a breakeven in 2014 to becoming the most profitable airline in Mexico in 2017. During his tenure, he was responsible for growing its fleet from 13 to 32 aircraft between 2014 and 2018, managing the majority of commercial functions, including the online commercial distribution and negotiations with various third-party vendors. During the last four years, he launched 55 routes with a 98% success rate.

Javier's previous experience includes holding progressively senior roles with Vueling Airlines from 2010 to 2014, an ultra-low-cost carrier in Europe, most notably as the Director of Network Planning, Scheduling, Slots and Corporate Affairs. During his tenure, Javier managed the network of the airline, growing the fleet size from 38 to 105 aircraft in a four-year span. He defined the Vueling network strategy that operated close to 400 routes that generated over USD $2 billion in revenue. Additionally, Javier was responsible for launching more than 200 routes over three years, achieving a 92% success rate. Prior to his tenure with Vueling, Javier held the role of Senior Strategist with Qatar Airways from 2008 to 2010.

Javier has earned a Masters in Management from Harvard University, Masters in Marketing from ESIC Marketing School in Madrid, and Bachelor of Arts, Airline Business Administration from the Autonoma University of Madrid.

About Canada Jetlines Ltd.

Canada Jetlines is set to become Canada's first true Ultra-Low Cost Carrier (ULCC) airline, with plans to operate flights across Canada and provide non-stop service from Canada to the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean. Jetlines is led by a board and management team with extensive experience and expertise in low-cost airlines, start-ups and capital markets. The Company was granted an unprecedented exemption from the Government of Canada that will permit it to conduct domestic air services while having up to 49% foreign voting interests.

For more information on Jetlines, please visit our website at www.jetlines.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD



"Mark J. Morabito"

Executive Chairman

Canada Jetlines is part of the King & Bay group of companies. King & Bay is a merchant bank that specializes in identifying, funding, developing and supporting growth opportunities in the resource, aviation, and technology sectors.

