Serabi Gold plc : Accident at Sao Chico Mine
For immediate release
20 June 2018
Serabi Gold Plc
("Serabi" or the "Company")
Accident at Sao Chico Mine
Serabi Gold plc ((AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), regrets to announce a fatality at its Sao Chico Mine in Brazil in a mining-related accident.
The accident involved the operation of one of the underground loading machines. The Company has notified the relevant authorities, including the police, and are providing all necessary assistance for the enquiries into this incident. Production in the area of the incident has been resumed.
Until such a time as the outcome of the enquiries has been reached, no further details can be released. The directors and management of Serabi express their sincere condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased and the Company is providing all necessary support to the family.
Mike Hodgson, Chief Executive Officer, said:
"It is with great sadness that we announce a fatal accident at our Sao Chico mining operation during the weekend. I join with all of my colleagues and fellow directors in expressing our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."
