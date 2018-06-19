Canada's Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act clears Senate

OTTAWA, June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada has reached the half-way mark in becoming a cruelty-free cosmetics market with a final endorsement of Bill S-214, the Cruelty Free Cosmetics Act, by the Senate. The proposed legislation, which would prohibit both domestic animal testing for cosmetics as well as the sale of cosmetics that have undergone any form of new animal testing after the ban comes into effect, will now move to the House of Commons. The bill was amended in the Senate to include a phase-in period to allow industry time to comply with the legislation.



The bill's Senate sponsor, Sen. Carolyn Stewart Olsen, stated: "I'm pleased that the Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act, which I introduced in 2015 in collaboration with Humane Society International and Animal Alliance of Canada, has been endorsed by my colleagues in the Senate. It is my sincerest hope that Members of Parliament will act swiftly to make cosmetic animal testing a thing of the past. The time has come for the Canadian Government to step forward and take action to prohibit cosmetic animal testing and bring Canada into the 21st century."

HSI's Vice President of Research & Toxicology Troy Seidle, said: "We are grateful to Senator Stewart Olsen for her leadership in achieving today's important milestone for animal welfare in Canada. Already 37 countries – including the world's largest beauty markets -- have taken action to ban cruel cosmetics, and it's high time Canada did the same."

"As a leading cruelty-free company, LUSH Fresh Handmade Cosmetics has supported this bill with enthusiasm and we thank the Senate for making the right decision," said LUSH spokesperson Tricia Stevens. "Once passed, the Cruelty Free Cosmetics Act will set Canada apart as a leader and will allow the cosmetics industry to thrive and provide consumers with the products they want."

Animal Alliance of Canada Director Liz White added, "We urge Members of Parliament to listen to their constituents, the overwhelming majority of whom support federal legislative action to bring an end to the cruelty of cosmetic testing in Canada. We look forward to working with all parties to see this bill become law. No animal should ever again be made to suffer for the sake of human vanity."

#BeCrueltyFree is the largest campaign in history to end cosmetics animal testing worldwide – online at hsi.org/becrueltyfree.

Humane Society International/Canada is a leading force for animal protection, with active programs in companion animals, wildlife and habitat protection, marine mammal preservation, farm animal welfare and animals in research. HSI/Canada is proud to be a part of Humane Society International which, together with its partners, constitutes one of the world's largest animal protection organizations. Celebrating animals and confronting cruelty worldwide - on the Web at www.hsicanada.ca

Animal Alliance of Canada is committed to animal protection through politics, advocacy and education. Since 1990, Animal Alliance of Canada has been committed to the protection of all animals and the promotion of a harmonious relationship among people, animals and the environment. Bringing together dedicated professionals with proven records in animal and environmental protection, together we work on local, national, and international educational and legislative advocacy initiatives to protect animals and our environment. Online at animalalliance.ca.

Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics are purveyors of good, clean fun. They offer luxurious and ethical skincare, haircare and bath products, as well as unique gifts filled with fragrant and effective products. Founded in 1995 as a small, family-run business in Poole, UK, Lush Cosmetics expanded across the water in 1996. Once a single room factory with a lone free-standing store on in Vancouver, Canada, Lush now has 250 locations across North America. 2018 marks Lush's 23rd anniversary of creating innovative cosmetics using fresh fruits and vegetables, the finest essential oils and ingredients that are ethically and sustainably sourced. Lush campaigns on animal protection, human rights and environmental justice because it's the right thing to do. With over 930 shops worldwide, Lush is in a unique position to raise awareness on serious issues and bring about real change. Never tested on animals, every single Lush product is vegetarian, and about 85 percent are vegan, 40 percent preservative-free and 35 percent unpackaged. Lush supports Fair Trade, Community Trade and charitable initiatives, and follows the simple policy: have the least possible impact on the environment while still producing beautiful and effective products.