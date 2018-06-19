Amplify Energy Announces Additions to its Leadership Team

HOUSTON, June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. ("Amplify" or the "Company") (OTCQX:AMPY) announced today that Polly Schott joined the Company as Chief Administrative Officer. In this role she will collaborate with Ken Mariani as President and CEO, the Board and the management team to define and execute the Company's strategic objectives in order to reach its full economic potential with alignment from employees to shareholders. In addition, Tony Lopez joined the Company as Vice President, Corporate Engineering, in which capacity he will be responsible for corporate reserves and evaluating A&D opportunities.



"I am excited to announce that Polly and Tony have decided to join Amplify. I believe that their respective experiences and skill sets will complement those of the Company's current leadership team and will facilitate the Company's continued focus on optimizing its high-quality assets, generating significant free cash flow and driving shareholder returns," said Ken Mariani, Amplify's President and Chief Executive Officer.

"The Board welcomes the addition of Polly and Tony to the Amplify leadership team and further emphasizes its strong support of Ken and management to implement the Company's strategic objectives," said David Proman, Amplify's Chairman of the Board.

Ms. Schott brings 23 years of broad experience through the upstream industry and commercial banking. Most recently, Ms. Schott was Senior Vice President, Finance for EnerVest, Ltd. where she led the treasury activities and insurance programs, while also supporting operational accounting and investor relations. Prior to joining EnerVest, Ms. Schott worked with BNP Paribas in the energy banking group in Houston. Ms. Schott earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and French from Rice University and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin. She is a CFA® charterholder.

Mr. Lopez has 13 years of corporate reserve reporting experience. Most recently Mr. Lopez was Vice President of Acquisitions and Engineering for EnerVest, Ltd. where he managed the corporate reserve reporting process and the financial planning & analysis department. Prior to that, Mr. Lopez was Manager of Reservoir Engineering for EnerVest Eastern Division. Mr. Lopez earned a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering from West Virginia University. He is an active member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Company's operations are focused in East Texas / North Louisiana, the Rockies, offshore California and South Texas.

For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Amplify Energy

Martyn Willsher – Chief Financial Officer

(713) 588-8346

martyn.willsher@amplifyenergy.com

Eric Chang – Director, Strategic Planning

(713) 588-8349

eric.chang@amplifyenergy.com