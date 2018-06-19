TransUnion Completes Acquisition of Callcredit

CHICAGO, June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Callcredit Information Group, Ltd., the second largest and fastest growing consumer credit bureau in the U.K., for approximately £1 billion, or approximately $1.4 billion.



Founded in 2000, Callcredit is a U.K.-based information solutions company that, like TransUnion, provides data, analytics and technology solutions to help businesses and consumers make informed decisions. With a strong record of growth and innovation in both core credit and emerging solutions, Callcredit has achieved strong market success in the U.K.

"We are pleased to have received regulatory approval to acquire Callcredit, and we look forward to beginning the integration of the two businesses," said Jim Peck, TransUnion's president and chief executive officer. "It's clear that the combination of our respective assets will drive value to our investors, customers and consumers in both the United Kingdom and across global markets TransUnion serves."

TransUnion will provide updated full year 2018 guidance, including Callcredit and other recently completed acquisitions, as part of its second quarter 2018 earnings release. Given the size of the Callcredit acquisition, certain of the non-GAAP supplemental financial measures we provide as a basis for comparing operating results across periods, such as adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, will exclude Callcredit's integration-related costs going forward.

TransUnion previously announced that it had agreed to acquire Callcredit on April 20, 2018, and received regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the U.K. on June 12, 2018. RBC Capital Markets acted as lead M&A advisor. Deutsche Bank acted as lead financing arranger along with RBC Capital Markets, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Capital One who acted as joint arrangers. Citigroup and Deutsche Bank also advised on the transaction. Legal advisor was Sidley Austin, LLP.

