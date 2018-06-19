15th Annual WAHC Debuts WAHCity and New Tracks

Colorado Springs, COLORADO, June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 15th Annual World Aquatic HealthTM Conference (WAHC) will feature keynote speakers, sessions, and a new track, all designed to create growth for professionals in all segments of the aquatic industry. The National Swimming Pool Foundation® (NSPF®), a Colorado Springs non-profit organization, will host the Conference in Charleston, South Carolina, on October 10-12 at the Charleston Marriott.

"I attend the WAHC each year to learn the latest and greatest information. By attending the WAHC, I'm ahead of the curve and can provide my clients the best the industry has to offer," said John Mason, Registered EH Specialist of the Pool School of Oregon, in 2017 after attending his third WAHC. Mason suggests everyone in the aquatic industry can benefit from attending the WAHC and encourages more people to join in the conversation that is creating growth.

One of this year's new WAHC tracks, Elements of WAHC, will be the featured at NSPF's 1st annual WAHCity events. This track spotlights ever-popular topics and will be broadcast across North America at six additional WAHCity locations: Boston, MA; Colorado Springs, CO; Dallas, TX; Minneapolis, MN; Niagara Falls, ON; and Los Angeles, CA. The track will touch on each segment of the industry, from lifeguarding practices and drowning prevention, to improving air quality and understanding biofilms.

Says NSPF CEO Thomas Lachocki, Ph.D., "I'm thrilled to increase the accessibility of education the WAHC provides on scientific advances and technology in our industry. WAHCity events enable more people to have access to the latest science and network locally. The cost and time savings may enable entire facilities or departments to attend!"

WAHCity attendees will also enjoy WAHC keynote addresses, Closing Reception, and an Insider's Tour of the host Great Wolf Lodge waterpark. WAHCity offers a reduced registration rate and the convenience of attending the WAHC at a location close to home. Space is limited at WAHCity locations. Register now to guarantee reservation and receive Early Registration pricing of $250!

Thursday's Keynote Speaker, Dr. Eadric Bressel, is professor and director of the Movement Research Clinic at Utah State University. During his address "The Health Benefits of Water Activity" attendees will experience the research behind water activity and evidence-based suggestions for marketing aquatic activities to elite athletes and individuals with disabilities.

GENESIS SWD Feras Irikat, Friday's Keynote Speaker, is the Director of Design and Marketing for Lunada Bay Tile. Irikat's address will center around "The Art of Innovation," implementing the culture of innovation in everyday business practice. Attendees may also join Irikat for the new WAHC Track, Design and Engineering.

Swimming pool service technicians will have an opportunity to advance professionally in leadership and service AND save $150 during this Pre-Conference Event. The Classroom Session of NSPF's Advanced Service Technician™ Training Course will take place on Wednesday October 10, from 8 am to 5 pm. Achieving AST® Certification delivers numerous competitive advantages for service technicians and their companies through the unparalleled knowledge it provides and promotional tools available afterwards to drive business to their website.

Facility operators will also have an opportunity to certify or renew their Certified Pool/Spa Operator® (CPO®) Certification at a special WAHC discounted price. NSPF's renowned CPO Certification Course will take place on Wednesday, October 10, from 8 am to 5 pm. Earning CPO Certification provides operators with a better understanding of their role in pool care, basic pool and spa operation, and risk reduction.

Those interested in attending the WAHC must register now until July 31 to receive the Early Registration rate of $495. The Regular Registration rate of $595 will apply on August 1. Join aquatic leaders from around the world in promoting the growth of our industry. Help shape the future of aquatics by registering for the WAHC today!

About the World Aquatic Health™ Conference

This leading global aquatic research forum is tailored to inform all individuals and groups associated with aquatics: aquatic facilities and water parks, the pool and spa industry, service providers, consultants, parks & recreation representatives, manufacturers, academia, associations, builders, community organizations, distributors, hotels, government, health and medical, retail, and media. Watch the video.

About the National Swimming Pool Foundation®:

We believe everything we do helps people live happier and healthier lives. Whether it's encouraging more aquatic activity, making pools safer, or keeping pools open, we believe we can make a difference. Founded in 1965 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit and located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, NSPF proceeds go to fund education, research and to help create swimmers. Visit nspf.org, genesis3.com, stepintoswim.org, or call 719-540-9119 to learn more.

