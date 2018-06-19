Ziyen Inc. is Extremely Proud to Sponsor the Caber Toss at the 45th Annual San Diego Highland Games

SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziyen Inc., a Scottish-American Oil and Energy company, announced today that it will be the key sponsor for the caber toss at this year's San Diego Scottish Highland Games taking place in Brengle Terrace Park in Vista, California on June 23rd and 24th, 2018. Ziyen Inc.'s Brand Development Director, Mingus Johnston, will take part in the ancient Scottish Tradition of the caber toss at this year's highland games.



The caber is a 19 foot piece of wood made from a larch tree which weighs nearly 200 pounds. The object of the game is to toss the caber so that it turns over and away from the tosser and turns at 180 degrees. The word caber means wooden beam in Gaelic.

Jim Morrison, Scottish American Athletic Association (SAAA) representative and Clan Bacon Chieftain, said, "The Highland Games have proved to be one of Scotland's biggest cultural exports. The original games date back to 1093 in Scotland, under the rule of King Malcolm III, and the tradition has now passed 900 years. SAAA, Clan Bacon and Ziyen would enjoy your company if you decide to attend this weekend to see some powerful men and women continue the tradition."

Alastair Caithness, CEO, excitedly said, "We have been attending the San Diego Highland Games for the past few years and all of us at Ziyen Inc. are honored to sponsor this traditional and popular event, the caber toss. My father, Ron Caithness, General Manager of our Scottish Division, was an expert in the Highland Games back in Scotland, so I have been around this incredible sport all my life. We are extremely proud of the company's Scottish heritage. Supporting this event in the U.S. that has been a Scottish tradition in my family for years makes our sponsorship of the games all the more special.

"It is also great that our Board Member Mingus Johnston is participating in the games. Mingus has appeared on movie sets alongside Elton John, Ewan McGregor and Tom Cruise; however, with his family honor on the line, tossing the caber is his biggest challenge to date."

The San Diego Highland Games, takes place on the 23rd and 24th of June at Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive Vista, CA. Please visit https://sdhighlandgames.org/

