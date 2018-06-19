Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

WAUWATOSA, Wis., June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 19, 2018 the Board of Directors of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per common share, payable on August 2, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 12, 2018.



About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield, Oak Creek, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha/Brookfield, and West Allis, Wisconsin and a commercial lending office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 47 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com .

Contact:

Mark R. Gerke

Chief Financial Officer

414.459.4012

markgerke@wsbonline.com