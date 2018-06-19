EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders It Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. Investors and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 6, 2018 -- ANW

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) between April 28, 2016, and June 4, 2018 . You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky has commenced the class action Simco v. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (Case No. 1:18-cv-04993) in the USDC for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/aegean-marine-class-action?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) Aegean had improperly accounted for an approximate $200 million of accounts receivable as of December 31, 2017; (ii) Aegean failed to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Aegean's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On June 4, 2018, Aegean filed a Form 6-K announcing that "approximately $200 million of accounts receivable owed to the Company at December 31, 2017 will need to be written off." Per the 6-K, certain "transactions that gave rise to the accounts receivable… may have been, in full or in part, without economic substance and improperly accounted for…"

If you suffered a loss in Aegean you have until August 6, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

