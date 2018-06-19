Brent Collver Named to Romet Leadership Helm

TORONTO, June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Romet Limited today announced that Brent Collver P.Eng. has joined the Mississauga, Ontario-based natural gas meter company as chief executive officer. A global executive with extensive experience in the precision instruments manufacturing space, Collver has a successful track record driving performance within high-growth companies.



"We are pleased to welcome Brent to our leadership team," said Roy Sutterfield, who has served as Romet's CEO since 2013. "Brent brings exceptional management skills to the executive table, and is well qualified to continue to expand our business to meet the needs of the investor-owned utilities and other businesses we serve," he said.



Sutterfield, a 30-year veteran of the gas metering industry, will assume the role of vice chairman of Romet's board, focusing on strategic priorities surrounding the organization's sustained global growth.

Incoming CEO Collver is a results-driven professional with more than two decades of engineering, operations, consulting and executive experience. He most recently served as president of privately held Comtek Advanced Structures in Burlington, Ontario, where he reshaped the aerospace solutions company for profitable growth.

In his new role, Collver is charged with driving operational performance and continuing to enhance the customer experience for Romet's products and services.

The new chief executive's start date is June 25, 2018, coinciding with the first day of the 27th annual World Gas Conference in Washington D.C. CEO Collver and other Romet executives will be available in booth 2003 during exhibit hours throughout the five-day conference.

"I look forward to the opportunity to introduce new and enhanced offerings to the Romet customer base and continue geographic expansion in the U.S., Europe, and the BRIC." Collver said. "Romet is poised to capitalize on the expansion of natural gas as a primary energy source, with a focus on safety, quality and timely delivery."

Sutterfield will continue to target specific areas for customer acquisition, as well as facilitate the transition of sales and the customer interface, in an advisory capacity. As vice chair, he'll work closely with Board Chairman James C. Johnson, who is also managing partner and co-founder of Signal Hill Equity Partners, a Canadian-based, private-equity firm focused on Canadian mid-market companies.

"We appreciate Roy's many contributions over the past five years," said Johnson. "His vision has been instrumental in the company's success," he said. Under Sutterfield's leadership, Romet experienced double-digit year-over-year growth, and was named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2017 and 2018.

About Romet

Romet is an international market leader in positive displacement rotary gas meters, electronic volume, temperature instrumentation and auxiliary equipment for the natural gas industry. Founded in 1972, the Toronto-based company markets and sells its products through authorized agents, representatives, and distributors worldwide, and is known for its high-quality products, innovative technology and strong commitment to customer service.

