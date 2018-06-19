Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust Announces June 2018 Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM HARD ASSET ALTERNATIVES TRUST (TSX:DRA) ("Dream Alternatives") today announced its June 2018 monthly distribution in the amount of 3.333 cents per Unit (40 cents annualized). The June distribution will be payable on July 16, 2018 to unitholders of record as at June 29, 2018.



Dream Alternatives provides an opportunity for unitholders to invest in hard asset alternative investments, real estate development, real estate lending, real estate, and renewable power managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of the Trust are to build and maintain a growth-oriented portfolio, provide predictable cash distributions to unitholders on a tax-efficient basis, and grow and reposition the portfolio to increase NAV per unit over time.

