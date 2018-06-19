Feronia Inc. Announces Intention to Refinance ESG Loan Facility

TORONTO, June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feronia Inc. ("Feronia" or the "Company") (TSX-V:FRN) today announced its intention to refinance its existing ESG loan facility (the "ESG Loan"). The ESG Loan was first provided to the Company in November 2013 by CDC Group PLC ("CDC"), as lender, to support the implementation of an environmental and social action plan designed to strengthen the Company's environmental and social standards and to enhance community facilities.



The Company intends to enter into a new loan facility with CDC in the principal amount of up to US$5.4 million (the "New Loan Facility") which bears interest at 12% per annum and is convertible into common shares in the capital of the Corporation ("Common Shares") at a conversion price of $0.275 per Common Share. The proceeds from the New Loan Facility will be used to repay all obligations of the Company under the existing ESG Loan. The Common Shares issuable upon the conversion of the New Loan Facility will be subject to a statutory four month and a day hold period from the date of the New Loan Facility in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The execution of the New Loan Facility and the issuance of the underlying Common Shares are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The execution of the New Loan Facility will constitute a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Corporation is relying on valuation and minority approval exemptions set forth in MI 61-101.

About Feronia Inc.

Feronia is an agribusiness operating in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

At the heart of Feronia lies a long established palm oil business, Plantations et Huileries du Congo (PHC), which has three remotely located plantations; Lokutu, Yaligimba and Boteka.

When Feronia acquired its palm oil business from Unilever in 2009, it had suffered from years of underinvestment and considerable disruption caused by conflict in the DRC. Our initial focus has been on rebuilding the business and resuming production to secure its future and the livelihoods of the thousands of people we directly employ.

Feronia's plantations produce crude palm oil (CPO) and palm kernel oil (PKO). CPO is part of the staple and traditional diet of the Congolese and, with our products sold locally in the DRC, we are well placed to help decrease reliance on imports and increase food security and quality.

Feronia prides itself on being the guardian of our 107 year-old palm oil business and its employees, communities, and environment. We have a long term commitment to improve the living and working environment of our employees and their communities and are committed to sustainable agriculture, environmental protection and community inclusion. Feronia has in place an Environmental and Social Action Plan which is focused on implementing environmental and social best practice and improving social infrastructure.

Feronia is working towards certification by the Roundtable for Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) and is implementing IFC/World Bank standards for environmental and social sustainability. Our oil palm replanting programme is brownfield in nature – replacing old palms with new – and it has no reliance on deforestation.

Feronia's management team has extensive experience in managing both plantations and farming operations in emerging markets.

For more information please see www.feronia.com

