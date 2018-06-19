INVESTOR ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - July 6, 2018

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. ("Esperion" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ESPR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Esperion securities between February 22, 2017 and May 1, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/espr.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Esperion's cholesterol-lowering medication, bempedoic acid, entailed serious undisclosed safety risks, including death; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Esperion's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 2, 2018, Esperion announced results from its second pivotal Phase 3 study for its cholesterol-lowering medication. Esperion reported that while the trial met the primary endpoint of safety and tolerability and the key efficacy endpoint, there were 13 deaths in the treatment group compared to only two in the control group. On this news, Esperion's share dropped $24.75, or 35.10%, to close at $45.75 on May 2, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/espr or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Esperion you have until July 6, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com