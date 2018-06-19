LogistiCare Names Richard Boland, Jr. as Chief Operating Officer

Atlanta, June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogistiCare, the nation's largest non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) broker, today announced Richard Boland, Jr. has joined the company as chief operating officer.



He will be responsible for oversight and leadership of internal operations across LogistiCare's 39-state network and ensuring operations meet goals and best practice standards for quality, efficiency and financial performance. Boland will play a major role in assuring the company continues to provide superior member experiences and maintains best-in-class client relationships.

"Rich is a professional with the skillset and proven leadership abilities that will be especially critical in helping us achieve operational excellence," said CEO Jeff Felton. "We are working on a range of critical initiatives within our operations associated with our transportation provider network and our contact centers all to ensure that we are delivering a superior experience for the members and clients we serve. I am confident he will play a central role in defining strategy and leading effective implementation and predictable execution of the program elements."

Boland brings a wealth of applicable business knowledge built during a 35-year career that saw him rise through the ranks into executive leadership. Most recently, he served as president and CEO of Atlanta-based BeavEx Corp., a leading national provider of time-critical, same-day business transportation and logistics services. Under his leadership, BeavEx engaged in an ambitious transformation agenda that optimized operations and enhanced the quality of services leveraging a proprietary technology platform, resulting in significant enhancements in both financial performance and customer experience.

Prior to his tenure at BeavEx, Boland served in both corporate and operating roles including executive vice president of global services, executive vice president of North American Support Services and senior vice president of Southern Area at Iron Mountain, a Boston-based global business dedicated to storing, protecting and managing information and assets. Under his leadership, the company developed and launched a corporate services function leveraging a global standards platform while integrating corporate functions internationally into a single compliance tool, increasing quality, while reducing cost and risk.

Additional past leadership roles include serving as regional vice president at Pitney Bowes Management Services and Ameriscribe Management Services.

"Today's complex managed care environment presents many challenges and opportunities," said Boland. "It is gratifying to join an organization staffed by people who truly care about the health and wellbeing of members that are often frail and vulnerable. I see great potential to make the nation's best manager of non-emergency medical transportation even better and I'm looking forward to contributing to that success."

Boland is a 1982 graduate of the University of Georgia where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science.

About LogistiCare

LogistiCare, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC), is the nation's largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation programs for state governments and managed care organizations. Its range of services includes call center management, networking credentialing, vendor payment management and non-emergency medical transport management. In 2017, the company maintained a 99 percent complaint-free service rate while managing over 65 million trips and more than 24 million eligible riders. For more information, visit www.logisticare.com.

