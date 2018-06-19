Workstorm Launches Enterprise Collaboration Platform for the Legal Industry

CHICAGO, June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workstorm, provider of enterprise-grade workplace collaboration technology, today announced the launch of its enterprise collaboration platform customized to meet the unique needs of the legal industry. As part of the announcement, the company revealed a limited beta program for small and midsize law firms, as well as a legal collaboration community limited to 15 firms in the Am Law 200. These groups will partner with Workstorm to shape the future of enterprise collaboration in the legal industry. Participating firms will be granted special access to Workstorm in advance of the platform's public availability in late 2018.



Workstorm enables law firms to communicate securely, efficiently and seamlessly with colleagues, associates, clients and opposing counsel, all within a single platform. With video conferencing, messaging, secure file share, surveys and more, Workstorm alleviates the pain points inherent in the disjointed nature of legal matters and increases partner, associate and staff productivity. Workstorm understands the essential role email plays in professional services and law firms and therefore incorporates an email client into its platform to facilitate seamless communication and collaboration.

"While organizations in other industries have already experienced the benefits of team collaboration, no platform today meets the unique everyday needs of legal practitioners," says Raj Fernando, chairman and CEO, Workstorm. "We understand that user adoption is contingent upon seamless integration with the systems and applications within law firms, from case and matter management to email, billing and e-discovery tools. We look forward to working with our beta users and collaboration community to guide the future of law firm collaboration."

Program participants are granted access to Workstorm to collaborate with members of their practice group or entire firm. Beta participants and collaboration community members may offer feedback on future enhancements and suggest integrations of additional legal applications to ensure more seamless transitions throughout the workday, from secure document sharing to calendaring and logging billable hours.

"Law firms today face a critical balancing act between workplace efficiency and data security," says Mark Williams, former CEO of Kroll Ontrack and a member of the Workstorm advisory board. "Innovation in workplace collaboration is raising the bar in business productivity, yet highly regulated industries such as legal still grapple to find secure, fully integrated solutions. Workstorm's integrated applications, security and confidentiality features are designed specifically to bridge this gap in the marketplace."

Founded by leaders in financial technology and data security, Workstorm employs enterprise-level security standards. The platform's advanced security and customized administrative permissions enable users to establish internal and external controls, as well as security and authentication requirements.

The Workstorm beta program grants participating firms access, training and support on Workstorm's enterprise collaboration platform at no cost through the beta period. The program is open to an entire firm or a select working group within the firm, based on participant preference.

The Workstorm legal collaboration community is open to 15 Am Law 200 firms that will partner with Workstorm over a multi-year period to develop unique customizations necessary to support the various litigation, transactional and administrative workflows in large law firms. These firms will receive aggressive, long-term pricing packages for their involvement in the Workstorm legal collaboration community.

Firms interested in joining the beta program or legal collaboration community should register on the company website at www.workstorm.com.

About Workstorm LLC

Workstorm LLC provides enterprise-grade workplace collaboration technology. Built by professionals for professionals, the company's integrated, customizable collaboration platform combines workflow efficiency with data security. Workstorm was founded in 2015 to address the double-digit market growth in enterprise collaboration, a segment with a projected market opportunity of nearly $60 billion by 2023. Privately held and headquartered in Chicago, Workstorm has a dedicated team of Chicago-based employees, backed by a global network of developers, contractors and advisors. For more information, visit Workstorm.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Legal Marketing

vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com

651.552.7753