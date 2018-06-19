SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NSM) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline – July 30, 2018

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. ("Nationstar" or the "Company") (NYSE:NSM) common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of Nationstar by WMIH Corp. and its affiliate ("WMIH") announced on February 13, 2018. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/nsm.



On February 12, 2018, Nationstar entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement") with WMIH. According to the Merger Agreement terms, Nationstar stockholders will receive either $18.00 in cash or 12.7793 shares of WMIH common stock for each share of Nationstar stock they own (the "Proposed Transaction").

The Complaint alleges in part, that in attempt to secure investor support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a Form S-4 Registration Statement filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and specifically failed to disclose Nationstar's and the combined company's financial projections, the analyses performed by Nationstar's financial advisors, and potential conflicts of interest.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/nsm or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Nationstar you have until July 30, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

