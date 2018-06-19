Global Ship Manager Nordic Hamburg Selects KVH AgilePlans Program for VSAT Connectivity on its Vessels

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (NASDAQ:KVHI), announced today that global ship manager Nordic Hamburg has chosen KVH's new advanced TracPhone® V7-HTS antenna equipment and the AgilePlansTM subscription-based Connectivity as a Service (CaaS) program to bring fast, global connectivity to its vessels. Installations for 13 vessels have been completed, with plans for an additional 12 through 2018.



"The AgilePlans program provides the highest flexibility for our fleet and we were also attracted to KVH's global coverage, CommBoxTM network management solutions, fast data speed, and the great crew welfare services that are included," says Jacobus Varossieau, operations & insurance manager for Nordic Hamburg. "We are very pleased to have found a solution that enables us to offer our customers exceptional value and connectivity. This applies to both our operational efficiency as well as offering our valued crew fast, effective, and reliable communications. In addition, KVH has provided excellent ongoing support and we now have a service that helps us future-proof our shipboard communications in line with today's digital demands."



The AgilePlans program provides equipment and airtime for one simple monthly fee, with no commitment; installation at select ports and global tech support are also included, as well as NEWSlinkTM TV and NEWSlink Print news, sports, and entertainment content delivered via KVH's IP-MobileCastTM content delivery service.



The TracPhone V7-HTS is a 60-cm Ku-band satellite communications antenna that utilizes high throughput satellite (HTS) technology, with connectivity from KVH's mini-VSAT Broadbandsm network. By providing download speeds up to 10 Mbps and upload speeds up to 3 Mbps, the TracPhone V7-HTS helps vessels benefit from marine applications for improving operational efficiency. Each TracPhone V7-HTS includes a belowdecks Integrated CommBox Modem (ICM) with built-in capability for onboard network management solutions.



"We take great pride in building strong bridges with our customers, offering reliability, accountability, and support," says Rob Parkin, maritime sales director for KVH. "This is a recipe to providing a very powerful service experience that fulfils our customers' communications and business expectations."



"The innovative commercial model offered by AgilePlans along with the unique unlimited-use and high-speed dual channels of the TracPhone V7-HTS give our customers a competitive edge in today's demanding maritime industry," says Thomas Plüschau, KVH's regional sales manager for Germany. "We help customize a solution to each customer's requirements in terms of data volume, speed, complexity, and budget."



KVH is a mobile tech innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone and TracVision® product lines, the global mini-VSAT Broadband network, and AgilePlans Connectivity as a Service (CaaS). The company's Videotel™ business is a market-leading provider of training films, computer-based training, and eLearning for the maritime industry, and its KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content with such brands as NEWSlink and SPORTSlink™.

For more information about KVH's subscription-based connectivity solution for commercial maritime fleets, please visit the AgilePlans website, kvh.com/agileplans.



About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding the success of our new initiatives; our anticipated revenue and the impact of our future initiatives on revenue; competitive positioning, profitability and service orders; expected data speeds over our network and the expected level of coverage availability. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Factors that might cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the uncertain duration of the adverse impact on our overall revenues of our AgilePlans, under which we recognize no revenues for product sales, either at the time of shipment or over the contract term; delays in the receipt of anticipated AgilePlans service orders; the potential failure of such AgilePlans orders to occur at all and the customer's ability to cancel AgilePlans anytime; increased costs arising from the new HTS network; potential levels of customer demand for data services beyond our current expectations, which could exceed system capabilities in certain regions; and potential unforeseen costs or expenses of providing the products and services included in AgilePlans. Our risk factors are discussed in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 2, 2018. Copies are available through our Investor Relations department and website, investors.kvh.com. We do not assume any obligation to update our forward-looking statements to reflect new information and developments.

KVH Industries, Inc. has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the U.S.A. and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH, TracPhone, AgilePlans, CommBox, NEWSlink, IP-MobileCast, mini-VSAT Broadband, TracVision, Videotel, and SPORTSlink. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

