INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders It Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by PG&E Corporation Investors and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 13, 2018

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) between April 29, 2015, and June 8, 2018 . You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky has commenced the class action Weston v. PG&E Corporation, et al. (Case No. 3:18-cv-03509) in the USDC for the Northern District of California. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/pge-corporation?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) PG&E had failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; (ii) consequently, PG&E was in violation of state law regulation; (iii) PG&E's electricity networks would cause numerous wildfires in California; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On June 9, 2018, Bloomberg published an article entitled "PG&E May Face Criminal Charges After Probe of Deadly Wildfires." The article reported, in part, that following an investigation into the causes of California wildfires in October 2017, California's fire agency "found evidence of alleged violations of law by PG&E in connection with" the fires.

If you suffered a loss in PG&E Corporation you have until August 13, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

